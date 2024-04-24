Free tree delivery begins today for registered residents in Winter Springs

WINTER SPRINGS, Fla. — More than 1,000 trees will be given away to Winter Springs residents over the next few days

Free tree delivery started Wednesday to residents. The trees of their choosing will be loaded up and dropped off to them free of charge by Friday.

It’s all part of the city’s annual Free Tree Giveaway event.

Residents who registered online were able to pick between six different types of trees like crepe myrtle or tea olive.

This year the city plans to deliver over 1,400 trees and shrubs. That is 200 more than what they delivered last year.

City leaders hope this promotes residents to protect the environment and it’s wellbeing for future generations.

Residents appreciated the offering, too.

“It helps beautify the neighborhood,” free tree recipient Ian Henry said. “With Hurricane Ian that came through we lost a lot of trees. It makes the neighborhood look baron. So, making it look more green, more beautiful, those benefits to your actual household, much nicer.”

This initiative is in partnership with A Budget Tree Service Inc. and is paid for with proceeds from the City of Winter Springs Arbor Fund.

Residents who received a tree are also given a pamphlet with information on how to properly plant it and care for it.

