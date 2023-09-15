Friday: Partly cloudy to start, stormy finish expected

ORLANDO, Fla. — Some wet weather is on tap for Friday in Central Florida.

We’ll see partly cloudy conditions to start the day.

There’s a 60% chance of rain and storms this afternoon and evening.

Meteorologist Brian Shields said some of those storms could be strong.

Friday future radar WFTV Chance for rain and storms on Friday (WFTV Staff)

Before the rain sets in later on Friday, expect temperatures to climb to a high of 89 degrees.

This weekend, the pattern of afternoon storms will continue, with highs again in the upper 80s.

Take extra precautions if you’re planning to visit our local beaches over the next few days.

Shields said the risk for rip currents will be high all weekend long, mainly because of Hurricane Lee, currently tracking toward Nova Scotia.

WFTV Eye on the Tropics Monitoring tropical activity in the Atlantic (WFTV Staff)

