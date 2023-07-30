Frustrations after string of car break-ins near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — People at the Yard at Ivanhoe said they don’t feel safe parking their cars at their own homes after dozens of car break-ins.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

“It’s been an issue for years, and something needs to be done,” said Julian Clarkson.

Clarkson said when he walked outside his apartment Saturday morning, one of the first things he saw was car after car with driver’s seat and passenger windows bashed in.

Clarkson said, while he was lucky enough not to be a victim this time, he counted about 20 people that were.

Most of it was just vandalism but Clarkson said he spoke to some of his neighbors who say the crooks took their wallets, money, social security card and parking decal.

Read: Suspect in homicide turns himself in, Casselberry Police say

“There have been police reports filed but at the same time, there are no cameras or no working doors or no working gates,” said Clarkson.

Lucas Salazar said his car was also broken into inside the garage just a few months ago. Police never caught whoever was responsible.

“Honestly, it’s been a pretty consistent problem as far as security,” said Salazar. “This though, this is this is unprecedented.”

Read: Florida woman charged with DUI after crashing into patrol cars

“Obviously, crime doesn’t no zip code. At the same time there are measures that can be taken that are honestly not being taken and should have been taken a long time ago,” said Clarkson.

Eyewitness News reached out to Orlando Police asking the number of cars that have been broken into in all and how many times it’s happened in the past. We’re still waiting to hear back.

Read: Volusia County man charged with animal cruelty after 4 horses found malnourished, neglected

Our team is also awaiting a response from the management company at the Yard at Ivanhoe for a response on these concerns.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group