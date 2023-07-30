Florida woman charged with DUI after crashing into patrol cars

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — A female driver was arrested early Saturday morning after she slammed into two patrol cars conducting a traffic stop the Flagler County Sheriff’s office said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies said 29-year-old Taylor Kelly first crashed her car into a deputy patrol car and then a Flagler Beach Police Department vehicle.

According to a news release, a FCSO deputy was assisting two Flagler Beach Police Department officers at a traffic stop.

Read: Suspect in homicide turns himself in, Casselberry Police say

Investigators said one of the FBPD officers was in their police vehicle at the time of the crash and suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

The FCSO deputy and another FBPD officer were not injured, the sheriff’s office said.

Read: Conservation teams release 2 turtles at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort

Deputies said Kelly was arrested by the Florida Highway Patrol and charged with DUI. She was transported to Flagler County jail authorities said.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group