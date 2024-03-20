Frying soon: Dutch-style fry shop to open near Winter Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One of the most commonly eaten snacks in the Netherlands is French fries.
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
And you’ll soon be able to snag some of your own Dutch-style fries at a new drive-thru restaurant near Winter Park.
The Fry Shoppe will soon open on Semoran Boulevard near Aloma Avenue.
Its grand opening will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 28.
Photos: The Fry Shoppe to open near Winter Park
The restaurant will specialize in Dutch-style fries, which are known as “patat” or “friet” in the Netherlands.
So what exactly makes them Dutch, you ask?
First off, they are typically a bit wider than the American variety.
Read: Popular barbecue popup restaurant to open its first brick-and-mortar location in Orlando
Secondly, they are served vertically -- in a paper cone to be precise.
And third of all, they must be doused with a heaping pile of one or more sauces.
Typical toppings include mayonnaise, peanut sauce, ketchup, mustard, curry ketchup or even piccalilli.
Read: ‘It’s a neighborhood staple’: Fire breaks out at long-standing restaurant in New Smyrna Beach
In Holland, “patatje oorlog” -- which translates to “war fries” -- are topped with the warring flavors of mayo, peanut sauce and diced, raw white onion.
The Fry Shoppe said it will offer a variety of fries and an array of house-made sauces.
Take a look at what you can expect to enjoy in the photo gallery below:
See a map of the restaurant below:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group