Frying soon: Dutch-style fry shop to open near Winter Park

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — One of the most commonly eaten snacks in the Netherlands is French fries.

And you’ll soon be able to snag some of your own Dutch-style fries at a new drive-thru restaurant near Winter Park.

The Fry Shoppe will soon open on Semoran Boulevard near Aloma Avenue.

Its grand opening will be held from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. March 28.

The restaurant will specialize in Dutch-style fries, which are known as “patat” or “friet” in the Netherlands.

So what exactly makes them Dutch, you ask?

First off, they are typically a bit wider than the American variety.

Secondly, they are served vertically -- in a paper cone to be precise.

And third of all, they must be doused with a heaping pile of one or more sauces.

Typical toppings include mayonnaise, peanut sauce, ketchup, mustard, curry ketchup or even piccalilli.

In Holland, “patatje oorlog” -- which translates to “war fries” -- are topped with the warring flavors of mayo, peanut sauce and diced, raw white onion.

The Fry Shoppe said it will offer a variety of fries and an array of house-made sauces.

Take a look at what you can expect to enjoy in the photo gallery below:

See a map of the restaurant below:

