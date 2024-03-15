Popular barbecue popup restaurant to open its first brick-and-mortar location in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Popular Texas-style barbecue popup restaurant Smokemade Meats + Eats will open its first brick-and-mortar location next week in Orlando’s Curry Ford West District.

Owner and pitmaster Tyler Brunache has hosted numerous sold-out popup events in Central Florida since April 2021.

His new restaurant will open on South Crystal Lake Drive near Curry Ford Road in a newly renovated space that previously housed the Italian House.

Smokemade will feature a 1,000-gallon primitive pit smoker, where it will smoke brisket, ribs, pulled pork, turkey, scratch-made jalapeño -cheddar sausage and portobello mushrooms.

Photos: Smokemade Meats + Eats to open in Orlando’s Curry Ford West District

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Smokemade Meats + Eats Popular Texas-style barbecue popup restaurant Smokemade Meats + Eats will open its first brick-and-mortar location next week in Orlando's Curry Ford West District. (Smokemade Meats + Eats)

The restaurant will offer diners casual counter service indoors as well as on its covered patio. Takeout and whole meats to-go will also be available.

Brunache described the restaurant as “a family affair.”

“My parents own the building and our family’s construction company ... has done the build out,” he said in a prepared statement. “After starting Smokemade in Washington, D.C., in 2019, it was a good time to come back home to be with family and start our popups here in 2021. Family and friends have been so supportive over these past three years and can’t wait to see the restaurant open.”

Read: Hourglass District bar owner to open bodega next door

Brunache will offer customers hands-on classes on how to properly smoke brisket and ribs and how to make sausage.

See the restaurant’s soft opening dates below:

Read: These 19 Florida restaurants have been added to the Michelin Guide

• 11 a.m. March 22 (until sold out)

• 11 a.m. March 23 (until sold out)

• 11 a.m. March 24 (until sold out)

• 11 a.m. March 29 (until sold out)

• 11 a.m. March 30 (until sold out)

• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 5

• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 6

• 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. April 7

A grand opening will be held sometime in April.

See a map of the restaurant below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group