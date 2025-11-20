FSU football player hurt in August shooting set to sue apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ethan Pritchard, the Florida State University football player severely injured in a shooting over the summer, plans to announce a lawsuit related to the incident.

That’s according to Osborne & Francis Law Firm, who said it is representing Pritchard and will hold a news conference at a future date.

Pritchard, 18, was shot in the head on August 31 near Tallahassee, in Havana, Florida.

Police said it happened as the FSU freshman linebacker drove by the Havana Heights and Riverside apartment complexes. Investigators called the shooting a case of mistaken identity.

Police arrested four suspects in the case.

A spokesperson for the law firm said Pritchard’s lawsuit will cite those apartment complexes.

“The complaint alleges that owners of the apartment complexes knew or should have known that there was a propensity for criminal conduct by third persons which exposed residents, guests and members of the public traversing the adjacent roadways between the premises to an unreasonably dangerous condition,” the law firm stated in an email to Channel 9.

His attorneys filed the complaint in Gadsen County.

Pritchard, his father, and his legal team will address the news media at 3 p.m. at the firm’s office near downtown Orlando

Following long-term rehabilitation in Jacksonville, Pritchard recently returned home to Sanford.

He attended Seminole High School.

Seminole High honors Ethan Pritchard, FSU player shot

Most recently, the community held a welcome-home parade to show their support for Pritchard.

WFTV will be at Thursday afternoon’s press conference.

