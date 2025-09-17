Local

FSU head coach says Ethan Pritchard shows signs of recovery after opening eyes

By Beatriz Oliveira, WFTV.com
Ethan Pritchard
Football player shot FILE PHOTO: Linebacker Ethan Pritchard #35 of the Florida State Seminoles during the first day of Fall Football Practice at the Albert J. Dunlap Athletic Training Facility on the campus of Florida State University on July, 2025 in Tallahassee, Florida. Pritchard is in critical but stable condition in the intensive care unit at a local hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in the head over the weekend while visiting family in Havana, Florida. (Photo by Don Juan Moore/Getty Images) (Don Juan Moore/Getty Images)
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State linebacker and former Seminole High School football player Ethan Pritchard has shown signs of recovery after opening his eyes following a medically-induced coma.

Pritchard, who had been in a coma, opened his eyes yesterday, according to Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell. This development comes after a shooting incident near Tallahassee that led to his hospitalization.

“Some major steps along the way that we’re all going to be believing for and supporting and continuing in our prayers,” said Mike Norvell, Florida State Head Coach.

Four people have been arrested in connection to the shooting, which the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says was a case of mistaken identity.

