FSU head coach says Ethan Pritchard shows signs of recovery after opening eyes

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State linebacker and former Seminole High School football player Ethan Pritchard has shown signs of recovery after opening his eyes following a medically-induced coma.

Pritchard, who had been in a coma, opened his eyes yesterday, according to Florida State Head Coach Mike Norvell. This development comes after a shooting incident near Tallahassee that led to his hospitalization.

“Some major steps along the way that we’re all going to be believing for and supporting and continuing in our prayers,” said Mike Norvell, Florida State Head Coach.

Four people have been arrested in connection to the shooting, which the Florida Department of Law Enforcement says was a case of mistaken identity.

