Fun Spot America Kissimmee needs your help to name new Hi-Miler roller coaster

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - “I scream, you scream we all scream for more roller coasters!”
Fun Spot America CEO and owner John Arie Jr. announced Tuesday that the park in Kissimmee is adding a new steel “Hi-Miler” roller coaster.
Related Headlines
“We are pleased to announce the construction of our fourth roller coaster in Kissimmee and newest scream machine that will be perfect for our thrill-seeking family audience,” Arie Jr. said.
The roller coaster will measure more than five stories tall and feature a “triple out and back layout” of more that 1,300 feet. The coaster has seating for six riders per train.
Download: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
“We have a similar Hi-Miler coaster at Fun Spot Atlanta, so, we know, with a 42” minimum height requirement, it will be fun for the whole family,” Arie Jr. said.
The roller coaster has not been named, and park officials are asking Fun Spot America enthusiasts to help choose a name.
“We thought it would be fun to ask Fun Spot Facebook fans to help us name our newest roller coaster,” Arie Jr. said.
Visit the park’s website www.fun-spot.com for complete rules and contest details and to submit an idea.
If selected, the winner will receive a pair of season passes, along with an opportunity to be among the first riders on the coaster.
*Fun Spot America advertises on Channel 9 and WFTV.com
Help us name the newest roller coaster coming to our Kissimmee park!— FunSpotAmerica (@FunSpotAmerica) October 22, 2019
Submit your ideas (https://t.co/qDgykkskWj) before Nov. 1st for your chance to win 2 Season Passes!
You'll need to submit your idea at the link above—not in this comment thread to be eligible. Happy naming! pic.twitter.com/SNJVBR6edF
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}