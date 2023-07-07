Gatorland celebrates birth of baby crocs, 3rd-generation descendants of ‘Bonecrusher’

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An American crocodile named “Bonecrusher” brought notoriety to Gatorland in the 1950s. Now, the park is celebrating the birth of his latest line of descendants.

The hatchlings are descendants of his son, Bonecrusher II, and an American Crocodile named Pretty Croc.

“This is an incredibly special event for all of us as we welcome the third generation of Bonecrushers into our Gatorland family,” said Mark McHugh, president and CEO of Gatorland. “The original Bonecrusher was such an iconic symbol of the early years at Gatorland, and the continuation of his lineage is symbolic of the generational growth of our family park.”

Team members said they retrieved the eggs from a nest inside Bonecrusher II’s exhibit.

Officials said members of Gatorland’s Animal Care Team incubated the crocodile eggs and watched over them as they hatched over Father’s Day weekend.

At birth, the hatchlings were seven to eight inches long. Fully grown, at about ten to twelve years old, they’re expected to weigh an average of 880 pounds and measure up to 14 feet long.

