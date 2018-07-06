Georgia men arrested in Orange County smash and grab

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Two men were arrested in Georgia in connection with a smash and grab at an Orange County jewelry store, deputies said.
Police in Savannah, Georgia said they arrested Patrick Davis, 30, and Ishmell Wright, 22, Thursday.
The two men used sledgehammers to smash display cases inside Goldsmith Jewelry on Lee Road in May, investigators said.
The men, who are from Savannah, are also accused of several smash and grab cases across the United States, authorities said.
Story: Ex-boyfriend arrested in death of Deltona woman reported missing in 2016
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}