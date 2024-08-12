‘Get ’em While They’re Hot’: Florida Lottery offers new scratch-off’s has summer heats up

ORLANDO, Fla. — With summer heating up in the Sunshine State, the Florida Lottery announced its newest batch of scratch-off games.

The new games range in price from $1 to $10, offering over $220 million in total cash prizes.

Try your luck and win $5,000 instantly with Florida Lottery’s newest $1 game, FAST LOOT. This game features $7 million in total cash prizes and more than 2.4 million winning tickets available

Double your excitement with the $2 DOUBLE CASH Scratch-off game, which features more than 2.7 million winning tickets and offers over $19 million in total cash prizes, including six top prizes of $50,000.

For $5, players can give THE CASH WHEEL a spin for their chance to instantly win up to $1 million. This scratch-off features more than 4.3 million winning tickets, over $62 million in total cash prizes and six top prizes of $1 million.

Win up to 18 times per ticket with Florida Lottery’s newest $10 ticket, TIPLE JACKPOT, featuring over 5 million winning tickets and four top prizes of $2 million.

All Lottery retailers are expected to have these new games in stock and available for purchase within 48 hours.

Scratch-off games made up 72% of ticket sales in the 2022-2023 fiscal year.

Since their inception, scratch-off games have generated more than $18.95 billion for the Education Enhancement Trust Fund and is responsible for contributing more than $46 billion to enhance education and sending more than 983,000 students to college through the Bright Futures Scholarship Program.

Since 1988, Florida Lottery games have paid more than $97.2 billion in prizes and made more than 4,000 people millionaires, according to lottery officials.

