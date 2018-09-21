‘Get out!' man screams as he swings sword at renter in Leesburg, deputies say

LEESBURG, Fla. - A 78-year-old man is accused of swinging a sword at a renter who would not leave his home, according to a Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrest report.
Steven McClain was arrested Thursday after he pulled a sword out of his cane and swung it at Melissa Herrick because she would not move out of the Lee Avenue home in Leesburg, the report said.
Herrick told deputies she had a legal rental agreement to live in the home. She said McClain yelled “get out” several times as he swung the sword.
Herrick told deputies that McClain has tried to kick her out many times, the report said. The report also said that a few days ago, McClain called the Lake County Sheriff’s Office to have her removed from the home, but he was told to file an eviction notice because she was a legal resident.
McClain was taken to the Lake County Jail without incident. The cane with the hidden sword was submitted into evidence, deputies said.
Herrick told deputies she intends to prosecute, the report said.
