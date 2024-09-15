Giovanni’s Pizzeria & Kitchen unveils growth plans

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Giovanni’s Pizzeria & Kitchen — with restaurants in Lake Mary, Lake Nona, Boggy Creek and Oviedo — has been tuned up for expansion since it was acquired last year by iServ LLC.

IServ — based in Ocala — is also one of the largest Sonny’s BBQ franchisees. Once a major franchisee of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, iServ sold all its Jeremiah’s stores about six months ago. The decision was made as a part of iServ’s efforts to focus on other owned and franchised brands, said the company.

Read: Tech billionaire returns to Earth after first private spacewalk

iServ, which also acquired Symmetry Coffee Co. in the past, was formed in 2019 by CEO Ken Kirkpatrick, President Chip Dixon, Chief Operating Officer Kyle Dixon and Chief Development Officer Josh McCall.

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group