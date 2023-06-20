Give Kids the World to host evening with ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host Pat Sajak

KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Fresh off his announcement that he will be retiring soon, “Wheel of Fortune” host Pat Sajak will make a stop in Central Florida.

Give Kids the World will host An Evening with Pat Sajak Aug. 12.

Sajak will discuss his decades-long career and conclude the event with a Q&A session.

Tickets are $34.99 for general admission. VIP tickets are $159.99 and include one autographed item, a photo with Sajak, reserved seating and snacks. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Give Kids the World Village.

Last week, Sajak, 76, announced he will retire after 41 seasons at the end of the 2023-2024 season. He will remain as a consultant for three years after leaving his position as host, according to media reports.

Pat Sajak and Vanna White at Disney World. Florida attractions reporter Shelley Caran caught up with Pat Sajak and Vanna White as Wheel of Fortune was at the resort to tape a series of upcoming shows.





