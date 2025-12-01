GIVING TUESDAY - UNITED STATES MARINE CORP RESERVES TOYS FOR TOTS

, Fla — It’s giving Tuesday and 9 family connection has once again teamed up with the United States Marine Corp Reserves’ Toys for Tots program. Today on giving Tuesday, we’ve made it easy for you to support local children from your phone or laptop by shopping online for a child just find your county and pick out a toy for child in your county: Toys for Tots: Shop for a child – WFTV

NORTH BREVARD

SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccnorthbrevard2025

MAKE A MONETARY DONATION: Support Marine Toys for Tots, Donate Locally

SOUTH BREVARD:

SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccsouthbrevard2025

MAKE A MONETARY DONATION: Support Marine Toys for Tots, Donate Locally

LAKE & SUMTER COUNTIES:

SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27cclakesumter2025

MAKE A MONETARY DONATION: Support Marine Toys for Tots, Donate Locally

ORANGE/SEMINOLE/OSCEOLA COUNTIES:

SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccorangeseminoleosceola2025

MAKE A MONETARY DONATION: Support Marine Toys for Tots, Donate Locally

VOLUSIA:

SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccvolusia2025

MAKE A MONETARY DONATION: Support Marine Toys for Tots, Donate Locally

FLAGLER:

SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccflagler2025

MAKE A MONETARY DONATION: Support Marine Toys for Tots, Donate Locally

MARION:

SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccmarion2025

MAKE A MONETARY DONATION: Support Marine Toys for Tots, Donate Locally

POLK:

SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccpolk2025

MAKE A MONETARY DONATION: Support Marine Toys for Tots, Donate Locally