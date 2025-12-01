GIVING TUESDAY - UNITED STATES MARINE CORP RESERVES TOYS FOR TOTS

, Fla — It’s giving Tuesday and 9 family connection has once again teamed up with the United States Marine Corp Reserves’ Toys for Tots program. Today on giving Tuesday, we’ve made it easy for you to support local children from your phone or laptop by shopping online for a child just find your county and pick out a toy for child in your county: Toys for Tots: Shop for a child – WFTV
NORTH BREVARD
SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccnorthbrevard2025
MAKE A MONETARY DONATION: Support Marine Toys for Tots, Donate Locally
SOUTH BREVARD:
SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccsouthbrevard2025
MAKE A MONETARY DONATION: Support Marine Toys for Tots, Donate Locally
LAKE & SUMTER COUNTIES:
SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27cclakesumter2025
MAKE A MONETARY DONATION: Support Marine Toys for Tots, Donate Locally
ORANGE/SEMINOLE/OSCEOLA COUNTIES:
SHOP ONLINE FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccorangeseminoleosceola2025
MAKE A MONETARY DONATION: Support Marine Toys for Tots, Donate Locally
VOLUSIA:
SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccvolusia2025
MAKE A MONETARY DONATION: Support Marine Toys for Tots, Donate Locally
FLAGLER:
SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccflagler2025
MAKE A MONETARY DONATION: Support Marine Toys for Tots, Donate Locally
MARION:
SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccmarion2025
MAKE A MONETARY DONATION: Support Marine Toys for Tots, Donate Locally
POLK:
SHOP FOR A CHILD: https://www.roonga.com/9fc27ccpolk2025
MAKE A MONETARY DONATION: Support Marine Toys for Tots, Donate Locally