Global childhood vaccination rates decrease, data shows

ORLANDO, Fla. — Immunization rates for children around the world are going down, according to a report by the World Health Organization.

Data shows that last year’s global vaccination coverage was at 84%.

This is down from the 96% that was recorded in 2019.

The WHO says the rate of immunizations hasn’t recovered since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said the rate of immunizations experienced a historic backslide during the pandemic.

