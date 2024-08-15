Global DJ, music producer Kygo to open Palm Tree Club Orlando entertainment venue on I-Drive

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Among the new venues coming to Pointe Orlando this fall, there’s Sports & Social, PBR Cowboy Bar, Shark Bar and Houndsmen Lounge. Now the group behind the incoming venues, Baltimore-based The Cordish Cos., has announced it will bring a fifth venue: Palm Tree Club Orlando, the brainchild of Norwegian DJ and music producer Kygo.

Kygo, whose full name is Kyrre Gørvell-Dahll, has collaborated with musicians including John Legend, Labrinth, Imagine Dragons, OneRepublic and Rita Ora. He also performed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro. The famous DJ has traded on his popularity before, launching a clothing brand in 2016 and announcing a 118-suite hotel, Palm Tree Club, in July.

An Aug. 14 news release said Palm Tree Club Orlando is the result of a partnership between Palm Tree Crew — a hospitality company founded by Kygo and his manager and business partner Myles Shear — and Live! Hospitality & Entertainment. It will combine dining and nightlife elements, with a design by Beth Bloom Designs. The Los Angeles design firm is known for its hospitality work, especially for the Live! projects developed by The Cordish Cos.

