"God will strengthen us." Family members mourn Deltona man stabbed to death

    By: Chip Skambis , Megan Cruz

    Updated:

    DELTONA, Fla. - The family of 35-year-old Edwin Daniels, who was found stabbed outside his Deltona home, mourned during a church service in Daytona Beach Sunday. 

    Investigators found Daniels, 35, shortly before 10:30 p.m. Friday at his home along the 1200 block of Howland Boulevard, deputies said. 

    "God will strengthen us and take us through these dark hours," said Tony Bahroo, Daniels's older brother. 

    According to the Sheriff's Office, investigators do not believe Daniels was killed in a random act.

    "Would do anything for anyone, very hardworking, and like I said, very family oriented," said Brittany Bahroo, Daniels's niece. 

    According to his relatives, Daniels worked for a Verizon store in Volusia County. 

    There is no continuing danger to the community, deputies said.  
     

