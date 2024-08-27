They’re going to Disney World!: Magic Kingdom to hold parade for Lake Mary All-Stars

BAY LAKE, Fla. — They’re going to Disney World!

Walt Disney World announced Tuesday that it will hold a parade Thursday in celebration of the Lake Mary All-Stars, which won the Little League World Series against Chinese Taipei 2-1 on Sunday.

The parade will be held at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at Magic Kingdom Park.

Lake Mary, Fla.'s Hunter Alexander, left, is hugged by Chase Anderson, right, after Alexander's bunt single allowed the winning run to score from second base Taiwan to win the game during the eighth inning of the the Little League World Series Championship game in South Williamsport, Pa., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2024.

Thousands of park visitors will watch at the world champions parade down Main Street, U.S.A.

The team is the first from Florida to win the tournament.

Another parade will be held for the team in Lake Mary at 10 a.m. Saturday, which you can watch live on Channel 9 and wftv.com. Click here to read more about that.

