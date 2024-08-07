Goldenrod sees big upgrade for Orange County drivers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A stretch of a busy Orange County road will be under construction, affecting some drivers’ commutes.

If your commute takes you through Goldenrod, you’ll see some resurfacing and safety improvements underway.

This is Goldenrod between Colonial Drive to State Road 408, and there will be some lane closures for all this construction and work through Aug. 30.

For this work, drivers will see partial lane closures in both directions, northbound and southbound, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Read: OCPS eyes contingency plans in case two schools don’t open

If you drive through here and see some delays, you can take Chickasaw as your alternate route.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News This Morning on weekdays for traffic updates starting at 4:30 a.m.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group