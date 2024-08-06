OCPS eyes contingency plans in case two schools don’t open

ORLANDO, Fla. — Howard Middle School parents told Channel 9 New that the school may not be able to open on Monday.

That information was relayed to WFTV after parents received a message from the school principal.

The school is currently undergoing a $36.6 million renovation.

The inside of the school is getting upgrades in the media center, gym, and other rooms.

However, sources tell WFTV that the school may not get a certification of occupancy in time for classes to start.

Orange County Public Schools sent WFTV the following statement:

“Due to conditions associated with renovations on a 100-year old school and contractor performance issues, we are slightly behind where we were scheduled for this phase of the project at Howard Middle School. Fortunately, we are only waiting on inspections to be finished and the Certificate of Occupancy to be finalized. The district is continuing to monitor the construction progress as well as reviewing all contingency options. Device distribution and Meet the Teacher will continue as scheduled. Luminary Middle School is also awaiting their temporary certificate of occupancy. Major progress is being made on this site as well.”

Tune in to Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

