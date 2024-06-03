Goodwill opens new ‘Donation Xpress’ centers in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — Goodwill opened two new Central Florida locations on Monday.

The nonprofit retailer opened two “Donation Xpress” centers.

One is in Ormond Beach at 1425 West Granada Boulevard, and the other is in the Goldenrod area of Orange County at 7250 Aloma Avenue.

Workers at each center will meet people at their vehicles to pick up their donations.

Officials said the new centers will add just over a half-dozen jobs and provide more convenient ways to drop off gently used items.

The items donated at the Donation Xpress centers will then be sold at Goodwill retail stores in Orange, Volusia, Brevard, Osceola, Lake and Seminole counties.

“When we open these new donation centers, we’re not just expanding our footprint in Central Florida, we’re also deepening our commitment to the communities we serve,” said Ed Durkee, president and CEO of Goodwill. “Each donation to Goodwill fuels our mission of ‘Building Lives that Work’ while also reducing waste. With Central Florida’s help, we’re filling a vital role in the circular economy by reusing and recycling materials.”

