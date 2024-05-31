9 Family Connection joins summer food drive to help feed local children

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — When school lets out for the summer, many students look forward to having fun and being carefree.

However, for many local children, it brings a time of uncertainty for parents who don’t know how they’re going to feed their families.

Starting Friday, people in Central Florida can help WFTV’s 9 Family Connection give them some relief.

Michelle Wilson with Hearts, Hands and Hope says hunger is a harsh reality for many families across Central Florida.

“In Seminole County, there’s about 50,000 children who don’t know where their next meal is coming from,” Wilson said.

Wilson started Hearts, Hands and Hope in 2016 to help feed students during the summer months when the free and reduced meals they rely on during the school year are no longer available.

They work with several organizations to get food bags to families in need.

9 Family Connection is partnering with Goodwill Industries of Central Florida and Hearts, Hands and Hope for a summer canned food drive.

From Friday until June 16, when you donate gently used clothes and household goods to Goodwill stores in Seminole County, you can also drop off canned food items.

