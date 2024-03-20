Osceola Meals on Wheels working to meet growing need of hungry seniors

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — As the economy surges and food prices increase, Osceola Meals on Wheels becomes increasingly vital to ensure the health and well-being of seniors.

“We have roughly 360 clients right now that we deliver to,” Jim Moody, the Senior Services Director for Osceola Council on Aging, said. “But we are getting 15 new calls every single week for new clients, new people, in all different parts of our county.”

In 2023, the Osceola Meals on Wheels delivered more than 190,000 meals to homebound seniors in the county.

With more people in need, the program anticipates to deliver more than 200,000 meals this year.

Two years ago, we reported the program was in desperate need of volunteers; operating with only about half of the volunteers needed to serve its clients.

This, plus a lack of funding, is still a setback for them now.

“We are desperately seeking new funds, new volunteers, new opportunities for grants,” Moody said.

Wilma Langston is one of the recipients of Meals on Wheels who benefits from those volunteers and funding.

“It means a lot,’ Langston said. “I can stay in my bed; I don’t have to get up. I can eat, get my shower, and get back in bed if I want to.

She’s been receiving the meals for about one year. While her son does come to visit and take care of her, Meals on Wheels fills a vital gap.

“I never thought I would come to this, but I tell you it’s wonderful,” Langston said.

Click here to sign up to volunteer or make a donation to the program.

