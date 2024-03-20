SpaceX crews prepare for 30th resupply mission to International Space Station

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — SpaceX and NASA are counting down to the next resupply mission to the International Space Station.

Crews are hoping to launch over 6,000 pounds of food, supplies, and research equipment.

The launch, CRS-30, will be SpaceX’s 30th supply mission to the space station under NASA’s commercial resupply services contract.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch a Dragon 2 spacecraft from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The CRS-30 mission is set to launch at 4:55 p.m. Thursday.

A Russian Soyuz spacecraft is also planning to launch Thursday and head to the ISS.

The Soyuz will carry three new crew members, including NASA astronaut Tracy Dyson.

