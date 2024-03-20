The Stetson Hatters are off to March Madness

DELAND, Fla. — The city of DeLand is inviting residents and fans to help send off Stetson University’s men’s basketball team as it heads to its first-ever NCAA tournament.

The university hasn’t advanced to this stage of men’s basketball since becoming a Division I program in 1971.

Fans can wave the team goodbye before they head to New York for the big game.

Read: No winner for Mega Millions lottery drawing, as jackpot nears $1 billion

The Hatters are set to take on the defending national champions, the UCONN Huskies, on Friday.

Stetson fans are invited to cheer them on from the Edmunds Center on campus at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

PHOTOS: Most popular dog breeds

Before the Hatters leave town, the team’s buses will drive down Woodland Boulevard through downtown DeLand on its way to the airport.

The DeLand Police Department will be providing an escort for the team.

Watch the Hatters sendoff on Channel 9 at 4 p.m

𝐖𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐥𝐥 𝐡𝐚𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐤!



We are inviting residents and fans to help us send off Stetson University’s Men's Basketball team as they head to their first-ever NCAA Tournament where they will take on the UCONN Huskies at 𝐧𝐨𝐨𝐧 𝐖𝐞𝐝𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐝𝐚𝐲. pic.twitter.com/ThNNuaoGlO — City of DeLand (@CityofDeLand) March 19, 2024

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group