This Central Florida county led the way for population growth in 2023

Osceola County saw the largest year-over-year population growth by percentage among Central Florida counties, according to newly released estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.

Osceola County saw its population tick up by 15,241 people from 2022 to 2023, growing 3.61% to 437,784 residents. In doing so, the county maintained its distinction as the fastest-growing county in Central Florida — a title it’s held since 2009, according to the Census data.

Lake County was not far behind in it’s expansion, as its addition of 14,372 people to 424,462 residents equated to 3.5% growth.

