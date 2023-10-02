The need for food assistance is on the rise in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — that’s according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Amid rising prices, experts say this is leaving thousands of people in Central Florida struggling to put food on the table.

Ferayda Mendoza lives in Orlando and is a mother of three.

The rise in food prices has forced her to rely on a community feeding partner Second Harvest to feed her family.

“It’s a relief,” Mendoza said. “I know I will have food. I will not be hungry here.”

When it comes down to paying rent or eating, Second Harvest Food Bank of Central Florida tells us the first necessity typically cut from household budgets is food.

This has left thousands in Central Florida searching for where they can get their next meal.

The number of searches through Second Harvest’s online Food Finder tool skyrocketed in August. It reached nearly 16,000. That’s more than double from August of last year.

“We’re putting about enough food for right around 300,000 meals out the door every single day at Second Harvest Food Bank,” Chief Development Officer at Second Harvest, Greg Higgerson said. “It’s a tremendous amount of food.

If you need help finding where to go for food assistance, click this link. Need Food Assistance - Second Harvest Food Bank Of Central Florida (feedhopenow.org) It will list all of Second Harvest’s food partners, in your local area.

