DoveCote Restaurant to move from its downtown Orlando location

ORLANDO, Fla. — DoveCote Restaurant announced Monday that it will move from its current location on the bottom floor of downtown Orlando’s Bank of America Center.

The French-inspired restaurant and event space, which opened at West Livingston Street and North Orange Avenue in 2016, said it will announce where its moving to in the coming months.

“We are excited to expand operations to bring our guests and city the best service and experience we can offer,” owner Rob Tazioli said in a statement. “My vision for DoveCote is simple: to bring local, fine dining with an upscale experience to the heart of Orlando and (to) build an inclusive community space for large and small gatherings that reflect the diversity and rich culture of Orlando.”

The restaurant said it has hosted more than 1,700 events and served more than 300,000 people for private and public events.

Tazioli said the new location will have expanded indoor and outdoor seating.

“This new location will allow us to further enhance that vision and better serve our community,” he said.

