ORLANDO, Fla. — Some changes could be coming to a historical site in downtown Orlando.

According to city documents, the Orange County Regional History Center has applied to construct a new outdoor terrace on the east and north sides of the building.

The project would require landscaping, gates, railings and ramp access.

Read: Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. celebrates 5th anniversary with beer festival

The center, located on East Central Boulevard, was built in 1927 and is part of the Downtown Historic District. It was originally built as the county’s sixth courthouse but was repurposed in 1998.

Applicants have previously proposed similar projects to the Orlando Historical Preservation Board.

The request is expected to go before the board on Oct. 4.

Photos: Orange County Regional History Center proposes new outdoor space

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 7 Orange County Regional History Center hopes to add outdoor space, documents show (City of Orlando /City of Orlando)

See a map of the location below:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group