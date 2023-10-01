Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. celebrates 5th anniversary with beer festival

ORLANDO, Fla. — Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. is celebrating its 5th anniversary with a grand event – the Return to Joyland Invitational Beer Festival.

This year’s festival will be Gaston Edwards Park at Lake Ivanhoe and is the first year the event is being held at this historic location.

Gaston Edwards Park was once the site of the Ivanhoe Park (Renamed Joyland in 1915) Amusement Park in the early 1900s, making it the perfect backdrop for this celebration, according to a news release.

“We couldn’t be more excited to celebrate our 5th anniversary with the Return to Joyland Invitational Beer Festival,” says Glenn Closson, CEO and Founder of Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co. “It’s a testament to the incredible journey we’ve embarked upon over the past five years, and we’re grateful for the support of our community and the craft beer enthusiasts who have made it all possible.”

This year’s festival will feature more than 40 breweries from all over Florida, including many local breweries that will pour a wide range of beer styles, from crisp lagers to hoppy IPAs, rich stouts to refreshing sours.

Mayor Buddy Dyer will be on hand to tap a firkin of beer with a mallet and spigot. Dyer was there for Ivanhoe Park Brewing Co.’s Groundbreaking Ceremony in October 2017 and opening day in June 2018.

The event will also feature live music and entertainment throughout the day, including a caricature artist, yard games, and some amazing views on Lake Ivanhoe.

The Return to Joyland Invitational Beer Festival will take place on Oct. 14, from 1 to 5 p.m.

For more information, visit the official event page on Facebook [Link].

