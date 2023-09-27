It’s fall, y’all! Here are 9 ways to celebrate autumn’s arrival in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — While summer is already a week in the rear-view mirror, the Florida heat hasn’t left us yet.

Nevertheless, fall is officially here so it’s time to think about getting your autumn on.

Cool, crisp mornings and colorful leaves aren’t an option anytime soon, but there are ways to get into the spirit of the season.

If you’re pressed for ideas, read on — we’ve made it easy for you.

Enjoy a BOGO fall-themed drink

Sept. 28: This will be your last Thursday to grab a free autumn-inspired drink at Starbucks. Make sure you’re a rewards member to take advantage of the buy one, get one special on beverages up to $10. Click here for rules and drink options.

Fall returns to Starbucks Fall offerings have returned to Starbucks and Sept. 28 is another BOGO day. (Starbucks)

Take your pup to Hagerty Farms Pumpkin Patch in Oviedo

Sept 29: Take a trip to a pumpkin patch... and take Fido with you!

Hagerty Farms Pumpkin Patch is pet-friendly and opens Sept. 29. It will be open weekdays from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. And while Hagerty Farms wants you to know that the patch isn’t really at a farm — it’s at Hagerty High School in Oviedo — organizers say you’ll find family games to play and areas perfect for picture-taking. For details on hours, pricing, and more, click here.

Happy Frights or Haunting Nights? Leu Gardens in Orlando lets you decide

Sept. 29: Why not visit both? Leu Gardens is offering two experiences to stir up your Halloween spirit. Happy Frights is an all-ages, family-friendly, immersive experience spread throughout the gardens that features 8 trick-or-treat stations. At Haunting Nights — recommended for guests ages 13 and up — you can wander into the forest of eyes and expect some jump scares on your journey. Happy Frights Haunting Nights runs Sept. 29 through Oct. 31 on select dates. For complete details on both events, including ticket options, click here.

Space out at a corn maze in Mount Dora

Sept. 30: Opening Day is just around the corn-er for this 7-acre, space-themed corn maze. Long & Scott Farms is proud of the design that features the NASA Orion Space Capsule, Saturn, stars, and the moon. There’s also a half-acre mini maze and lots of other fall activities included with the price of admission. Great Scott Farms’ Fall Festival runs on Saturdays and Sundays from Sept. 30 - Nov. 26. For full event details, including hours and ticket prices, click here.

Swap plants at IDEAS For Us’ Autumn Market in Orlando

Oct. 7: This free event will feature educational plant talks, a plant swap, cooking demos, locally grown food, music, kids’ activities, and a plant sale. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and will be held at 1030 West Kaley Avenue, Orlando, FL 32805.

Hop on a Hayride at Harvest Fields in DeLand

Oct 7: Hitch a ride on a hay truck one upcoming weekend. Well, technically you’ll have to pay to climb aboard, but with the price of admission you’ll also get access to a corn maze, hay fort, corn hole, duck races, and more! Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays between Oct. 7 and Oct. 29. Click here for more information.

Wander about the Winter Park Autumn Art Festival

Oct. 7-8: Stroll Park Avenue and Central Park to see this annual sidewalk show boasting more than 180 fine artists, live entertainment and more.

The festival is open from 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. on both days. Admission is free.

Run from Zombies in Eustis

Oct. 14: Lace up those running shoes and get ready to pretend like you’re starring in your own horror movie! The City of Eustis Parks & Recreation 5K Zombie Fun Run takes over Palmetto Point Park on Oct. 14. For more details and registration information, click here.

Partake in pumpkin pancakes

Whether you’re hungry after that morning run or hungry after just rolling out of bed, ‘tis the season. Lots of restaurants are whipping up pumpkin pancakes this time of year, along with other seasonal menu items. IHOP, First Watch and, Peach Valley Cafe are just a few places where you’ll find this fluffy fall fare. Bon appétit!

