TODAY: Gov. DeSantis to hold news conference in Lake Buena Vista at 10:30 a.m.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis is planning to make a stop in Central Florida Thursday morning.
The governor is set to hold a news conference in Lake Buena Vista at 10:30 a.m.
DeSantis is expected to be joined by the Florida Sec. of Commerce J. Alex Kelly.
They’ll be speaking at Central Florida Tourism Oversight District headquarters.
