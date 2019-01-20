0 Government shutdown has far-reaching impact across Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - If the partial government shutdown doesn't end soon, a local domestic violence shelter said it'll have no choice but to cut some services for victims.

Meanwhile, in Orlando, a businessman is offering jobs to federal workers affected by the shutdown.

This situation has far-reaching impacts across Central Florida.

Watch: 2 Florida 5th graders accused of plotting to kill classmate

This shutdown affects not only federal workers, but some agencies that receive federal funding.

Angie Pye's had some sleepless nights recently and is thinking about choices she will have to make.

She's the director of the Beacon Center, a domestic violence shelter in Volusia County.

The center cares for women who need emotional, legal and financial help to escape abusive relationships.

But the ongoing government shutdown means the center will likely have to furlough 15 of its 27 employees by the end of this week.

Watch: Detectives turn to Instagram to build case in alleged killing over stolen PlayStation

That's in addition to the legal services it's already had to cut, like helping women file restraining orders.

“I most likely would've gotten an injunction and I wouldn't have had to live on the run for all that time,” said domestic violence victim Lara Rezapour.

Also stuck between a rock and a hard place are federal workers like Brandon Dyer, who's an aviation safety specialist.

“I’m stuck in the middle, just waiting for it to blow over,” Dyer said. Right now, he's looking for temporary work to make ends meet.

Read: New Jurassic Park roller coaster headed to Islands of Adventure, documents show

Lake Nona businessman Marty Berman said he has plenty of permanent jobs he'd love to give to federal workers. He owns a services company but said it's not just cleaning or maintenance positions.

“We have plenty of administrative positions upstairs where we need highly educated and technically qualified personnel,” Berman said.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.