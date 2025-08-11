Grand opening announced for new Orlando climbing facility

ORLANDO, Fla. — High Point Climbing And Fitness will host a grand opening ceremony at its new flagship facility in Orlando.

The event will start with a ribbon-cutting at 10 a.m. on Aug. 28 at 1978 Stanhome Way.

This will be done in partnership with Dr. Phillips Charities and the Packing District. It will conclude with a community after-party that evening.

