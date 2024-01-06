Granddaughter writes an essay to win her grandmother some hearing aids

CLERMONT, Fla. — A grandmother wins a pair of free hearing aids from a contest.

Martha Mooney won a pair of hearing aids after her granddaughter, Emani Lewis, wrote an emotional essay on her behalf.

The essay describes how Mooney needed a pair of hearing aids and how she financially struggled to get one.

Mooney was fitted with Oticon Real Hearing Aids that helps restore sound.

Dr. Kristen Weinbaum from Precision Hearings has held this contest for the seventh year. Weinbaum also struggles with hearing loss.

“It warms my heart to know that I’ve made a difference in so many people’s lives,” said Weinbaum.

The contest offers a deserving individual from the community.

According to the press release, over 48 million Americans report some degree of hearing loss.

