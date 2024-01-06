Central Florida city will be hosting a new entertainment event

OCALA , Fla. — There will be a new downtown concert in this Central Florida city starting soon.
The city of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department will hold a new downtown entertainment showcase beginning on Jan. 10.
The Sunset Songs Series will be at the downtown square once a month on Wednesday nights until May.
All concerts are free, and guests are encouraged to bring their chairs.
The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m.
The musical showcase will feature local and regional artists playing various music genres, including blues, funk and country.
Jacksonville-based band Honey Hounds will kick start the event with soulful blues renditions.
Additional artists and dates will be announced soon. For more information click here.
See the map below for the location:
