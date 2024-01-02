Three Kings Celebration returns to SeaWorld this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — SeaWorld celebrates Latin traditions with the return of the Three Kings Celebration.

During the celebration, guests can enjoy the Tale of the Three Kings, live music, and festive food and drinks, all included with park admission.

Guests are invited to join the Three Wise Men in a captivating live nativity scene which will weave the age-old story of the Three Kings, the age-old story of the Three Wise Men.

Enjoy event exclusive culinary treats, bringing the flavors of Latin-inspired dishes and drinks including empanadas, tostones, and coquito, ensuring a true holiday feast.

The fan-favorite O’ Wondrous Night unfolds with over 30 carols, life-size puppets, and live animals in an enchanting spectacle for audiences of all ages.

Located in SeaWorld’s lagoon, watch as over a million lights dance to the tunes of popular holiday classics in the wintery, watery wonderland of the Sea of Trees.

SeaWorld Orlando’s Three Kings Celebration runs from Jan. 5 - 7.

