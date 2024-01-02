SANFORD, Fla. — The City of Sanford is undergoing a multi-million-dollar city-wide water meter replacement project and wants the public’s help spreading the word.

Sanford officials want to not only want to spread the word but want to have fun with the marketing and awareness campaign.

City leaders are asking the community to help design the concept of fun water meter character like “Rita the Water Meter” seen below for its new digital meters.

Sanford asks public for help designing new ‘mascot’ for city project, here’s how to enter

If your “mascot” concept is chosen it will be become the official mascot of the Utility Department’s Water Meter Replacement Project.

The final image will be used in City of Sanford’s marketing materials and public relations around this project.

You can email your name and contact information with your character design entry (in high resolution pdf or .jpg) to Communicate@sanfordfl.gov by Jan. 31, 2024.

The project is set you begin in 2024.

