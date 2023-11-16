Group behind massive Kelly Park project in Apopka buys more land

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The development group behind one of metro Orlando’s most anticipated mixed-use projects has added 20 acres to its large assemblage.

Orange County records show Kelly Park VB Development LLC, a Vero Beach-based entity related to development group Wyld Oaks, paid $4.24 million — or about $206,830 per acre — to private property owner Francois P. Breney for neighboring parcels at 4101 Golden Gem Road in Apopka.

The parcels are adjacent Wyld Oaks’ 160-acre assemblage on West Kelly Park Road, the site of its massive master-planned community in the works also named Wyld Oaks, as well as the 88-acre assemblage it sold earlier this year to Orlando-based Cadence Partners for $48.5 million for the mega-development’s industrial component.

