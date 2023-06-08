Group seeks $800M in tax dollars to fund upgrades for Camping World Stadium

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida Citrus Sports wants to make some upgrades to Camping World Stadium.

Officials are asking for $800 million in tourism development tax money.

They said half of the money would be used to replace the upper terrace decks and add multi-purpose space.

The other half would go toward adding a canopy-style cover for the upper decks.

If approved, planning and pre-production could start as early as August.

