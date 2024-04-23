Groveland buildings razed for $92M project

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Florida Department of Transportation started demolition on a pair of buildings that will clear the path for a $92 million project.

FDOT on April 19 began demolition that will allow for the realignment of State Road 50 from County Road 565 to Brown Street over 2.1 miles. The project will reroute the roadway north of the city’s downtown.

The district partnered with the city of Groveland, Lake County, Lake-Sumter Municipal Planning Organization and state elected officials to speed up the start of the project from 2030 to fall 2026. The project cost includes $4.2 million for design, $49 million for right-of-way and $38.7 million for construction.

Read: 2nd person of interest arrested in connection with deadly Seminole County carjacking, kidnapping

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

FDOT shares plan to hand over financial responsibility of SunRail The Florida Department of Transportation will hand over financial responsibility of SunRail to Orlando and the counties the train line runs through on Jan. 1. (WFTV)





©2024 Cox Media Group