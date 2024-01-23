Growth continues at the Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. — Leaders with the Orlando International Airport met Tuesday morning to discuss the travel trends they are seeing in tourism, transportation, and aviation.

Terminal C at the OIA has been open for more than a year now. In that time, airport leaders said they have implemented a high-class lounge, a Brightline terminal, and top-of-the-line technology.

However, the growth and change aren’t stopping there.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 17 Brightline unveils new train station at Orlando International Airport

There are fast-track plans for car rentals to be consolidated into one location to free up additional parking spaces on the airport property.

Watch: Gadgets and gizmos galore at Orlando International Airport’s ‘lost & found’ this holiday season

“A traveler here who is returning their car only has one place to go,” Kevin Thibault, the CEO of The Greater Orlando Aviation Authority, said. “One place to leave one place to go. It’s seamlessly connected with the people mover to the north terminal. By doing that I free up 5,000 parking spaces in the three garages.”

In the next few months, more airlines will also depart out of Terminal C.

“We’re lessening the burden up in the existing terminal and balancing the overall passenger volumes throughout the complex,” Thibault said.

See: MCO ‘Traveler’ refreshed after four decades

Within the next year, there are plans for travelers to utilize a self-bag-drop option so they can enjoy the amenities of Terminal C.

“It prints out the bag tag,” Thibault said. “They put it on the bag. They load it on the belt. It weighs it. It will then put it into the system seamlessly.”

Over the last year, 58 million passengers traveled through the airport.

Read: See why Orlando airport’s new Terminal C is already looking to grow

By continuing to integrate the capabilities of Terminal C, airport leaders said the sky is the limit for Orlando International Airport.

Terminal C is continuing to evolve. At least one set of moving walkways will be up and running in the terminal by the end of the year.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group