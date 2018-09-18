  • Gunman arrested after man shot in Winter Park, police say

    By: Monique Valdes , Ken Tyndall

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - A man was arrested Monday evening in the shooting of another man in Winter Park, police said.

    Investigators said a man was shot in the 900 block of Orange Avenue. They said they do not know the victim's condition.

    After a brief exchange of gunfire, police said they arrested Jerad Christopher Vasquez in connection with the shooting.

    The search for the suspected gunman prompted a lockdown of Rollins College.

    “A shelter in place notification is in effect. Go into nearest room and lock the door. Await further information,” the school tweeted Monday afternoon.

    The lockdown began at about 4 p.m. and was lifted shortly before 5:30 p.m., but the manhunt continued.

    Vasquez was arrested before 9:45 p.m., investigators said.

    The city of Winter Park had advised drivers to avoid the area of Fairbanks and Orlando avenues.

    No other details were released.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.
