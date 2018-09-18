0 Gunman arrested after man shot in Winter Park, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. - A man was arrested Monday evening in the shooting of another man in Winter Park, police said.

Investigators said a man was shot in the 900 block of Orange Avenue. They said they do not know the victim's condition.

After a brief exchange of gunfire, police said they arrested Jerad Christopher Vasquez in connection with the shooting.

The search for the suspected gunman prompted a lockdown of Rollins College.

“A shelter in place notification is in effect. Go into nearest room and lock the door. Await further information,” the school tweeted Monday afternoon.

ALERT- Jerad Christopher Vazquez has been apprehended. Thank you to our community for your support & understanding during this incident. Many thanks to our neighboring LEO community for your assistance as well. Your efforts helped immensely. No officers were hurt or injured. — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 18, 2018

#BREAKING We just heard what sounded like three gunshots in Winter Park where police are searching for gunman! Continuing coverage @WFTV pic.twitter.com/FlBPKXIWbK — Ken Tyndall (@KenTyndallWFTV) September 18, 2018

We have identified the subject as Jared Christopher Vasquez. The photograph on the left is his appearance and clothing worn at the time of the incident. If you see him, please do not approach the suspect. Immediately call local authorities at 911. Suspect is armed & dangerous. pic.twitter.com/D55IJkanDd — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 17, 2018

The lockdown began at about 4 p.m. and was lifted shortly before 5:30 p.m., but the manhunt continued.

Vasquez was arrested before 9:45 p.m., investigators said.

The city of Winter Park had advised drivers to avoid the area of Fairbanks and Orlando avenues.

No other details were released.

The suspect we are looking for is a white male armed with a handgun. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and long black shorts. Please do not approach the suspect. Call 911/407-644-1313 — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 17, 2018

The Winter Park Police Department is working a shooting in the 900 block of Orange Avenue. Please stay out of the area. — Winter Park Police (@WinterParkPD) September 17, 2018

Rollins Alert: A shelter in place notification is in effect. Go into nearest room and lock the door. Await further information.

For further information, contact @WinterParkPD. — Rollins College (@rollinscollege) September 17, 2018

Police activity along Orange Ave between Fairbanks and US 17-92 in Winter Park. Please avoid the area until further updates. — City of Winter Park (@WinterParkFla) September 17, 2018

