Gunman at large after man shot at apartment complex in Titusville, police say

TITUSVILLE, Fla. — Police in Titusville are searching for whoever shot a man at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday on Sycamore Street, not far from Titusville High School.

Police say they found the victim in a parking lot.

He was taken to the hospital and should be okay.

Police said the person who shot him ran off before they got there.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Titusville Police Department at 321-264-7800.

Callers can also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 by contacting Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

