  • Gunman sought after man shot to death at Sanford bar

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are investigating a fatal shooting at a bar. 

    Officers were called to Mama Coot’s bar on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard just before 3 a.m. Saturday, where they found a man, later identified as Derek Williams, 28, with gunshot wounds. 

    >>>More Seminole County news<<<

    Williams died at the scene. 

    Police are still looking for the gunman, but they said they need the public’s help.

    Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories