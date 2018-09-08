Gunman sought after man shot to death at Sanford bar

SANFORD, Fla. - Sanford police are investigating a fatal shooting at a bar.
Officers were called to Mama Coot’s bar on Historic Goldsboro Boulevard just before 3 a.m. Saturday, where they found a man, later identified as Derek Williams, 28, with gunshot wounds.
Williams died at the scene.
Police are still looking for the gunman, but they said they need the public’s help.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-8477.
