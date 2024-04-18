Gunmen shoot person during Melbourne burglary

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Police in Melbourne said a resident was shot while burglars were inside their home.

The shooting happened around 12:28 a.m. Thursday at a home on Coventry Road.

Officers said they were called out for the disturbance and found the victim on the front porch of the home with several gunshot wounds.

Police said the victim was returning home and encountered two unknown suspects.

The suspects immediately shot the victim and shot several more times as they ran from the home, police said.

Officials said they do not believe this was a random incident and the suspects targeted the home.

The victim is expected to recover from their injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Melbourne Police Department.

