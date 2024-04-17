Brevard County deputies arrest 22 people after warrant served at Cocoa problem property

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The Brevard County Sheriff’s Office says it shut down a problem property on Peachtree Street in Cocoa which investigators say has been the home of illegal activity for years.

Investigators say the property is located at 1431 Peachtree Street in Cocoa.

Over the last 6 years, Sheriff Wayne Ivey says deputies have responded to more than 270 calls for service at the property for battery, sexual assaults, overdoses, prostitution, and even suspected human trafficking.

Ivey said via a Facebook post, deputies carried out a search warrant at the property on Tuesday morning and ultimately arrested 22 of the 41 people on the property.

Those individuals are facing various charges for active warrants, drug possession, resisting arrest, and violation of probation.

According to Sheriff Ivey, the property was deemed unsafe and condemned on Tuesday as well.

Deputies worked with Brevard County Code Enforcement, the Brevard County Health Department, and the Brevard County Property appraiser’s office to condemn the property.

“The entire property including the various camper trailers, huts, and whatever else was there, were a disgusting mess that I wouldn’t let a pet rock live in,” said Ivey in the Facebook post.

The property had been placed on the Sheriff’s High Intensity Target list.

“To make the Sheriff’s High Intensity Target List all you have to do is have an address where people are allowed to continually break the law, act like criminals, sell drugs, do drugs, and of course, steal other people’s c***!” said the Sheriff via Facebook post.

S.W.A.T. teams from Titusville Police and Cocoa Police Department also assisted the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office in executing the warrant Tuesday.

Sheriff Ivey said now that the property is condemned, no one else is allowed to live on the property. “If they show back up they will face additional issues,” said the Sheriff in his post.

On Wednesday afternoon, Channel 9 crews observed Brevard County Deputies patrolling the property.

Eyewitness News also spoke to multiple neighbors off camera who told Channel 9 they were relieved that the “problem property” is now shut down.

Those neighbors declined to interview on camera because they had previously been threatened by residents of the now condemned property.

