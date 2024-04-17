UCF transfer QB KJ Jefferson arrested in Arkansas

ORLANDO, Fla. — UCF transfer quarterback KJ Jefferson was arrested in Arkansas on Wednesday, arrest records show.

The 22-year-old Arkansas transfer was taken into custody at 2:13 p.m. and was released 21 minutes later.

He is charged with a “MISD COMM,” which is a common misdemeanor.

No other details about his arrest were made immediately available.

“I have been fully aware of this situation that took place in May 2023 prior to his arrival at UCF. Since KJ has been here, he’s been a great leader and an exemplary member of our program.” Gus Malzahn, UCF Football Head Coach

